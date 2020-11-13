HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up movie enthusiasts and movie goers! The Houston Cinema Arts Festival kicks off Thursday, November 12th and runs through November 22nd.

Check out the list of movies playing this weekend and see the trailers too!

Nov13. Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You

From Lesotho in Southern Africa, a symbolic social-political voyage of a society, spiraling between religion, identity and collective memory.

SYNOPSIS: https://www.cinemahtx.org/event/mother-i-am-suffocating-this-is-my-last-film-about-you/

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s2RTE_J71A



Nov14. *The 24th

NOV 14, 2020, 03:30 PM

EVENTIVE VIRTUAL PLATFORM, $10.00

Gregory School

Drive in – Possibly site specific at Memorial Park where Camp Logan was

Q & A with descendants from Camp Logan soldiers

SYNOPSIS: https://www.cinemahtx.org/event/the-24th/

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_XTnCam1Eg&feature=emb_title



Nov15. Landfall

NOV 15, 2020, 03:45 PM

EVENTIVE VIRTUAL PLATFORM, $10.00

Glimpses of everyday life in post-Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico

SYNOPSIS: https://www.cinemahtx.org/event/landfall/

TRAILER: N/A (see website https://www.landfallfilm.com/film)

(CO-PRESENTED WITH THE HOUSTON LATINO FILM FESTIVAL AND STATION MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART)



Nov16. *Eyimofe (This is My Desire)

NOV 16, 2020, 04:00 PM

EVENTIVE VIRTUAL PLATFORM, $10.00

Tragedy and fate intervene as two Nigerians in Lagos try to better the lives of their families. The film follows the daily life of a man and a woman who set out on a quest for a better life on foreign shores. After the man, Mofe, loses his family and the woman, Rosa, fails to deliver on a promise, all travel plans collapse. As wounds heal, both learn the future they desperately seek can be built at home. Q&A with directors Arie and Chuko Esiri and producer Melissa O. Adeyemo to follow the film.

SYNOPSIS: https://www.cinemahtx.org/event/eyimofe-this-is-my-desire/

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw9NlHbi6rI

