Houston Fire Department soon announces details for “Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive”

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s that time of year again where the Houston Fire Department launches its annual “HFD Operation Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive.” On Friday, November 6th city leaders will release the details for this years drive.

WHEN: November 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.



WHERE: Houston Fire Station 8 (1919 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002), entrance off Milam.



Fire Chief Sam Peña, Frazier Wilson, VP Shell Oil Company Foundation and Director of Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach Shell Oil Company and Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODs of Greater Houston will be giving brief remarks about this years’ Operation Stocking Stuffer and addressing changes due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

This year, the HFD and our partners hope to serve over 7,000 families or over 20,000 children while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We will need the help from every Houstonian possible for us to be successful in our mission.