Houston Happening: Texas woman celebrates 105th Birthday with ‘spa day’

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wilda Wilson received a surprise on Tuesday, February 9th, to celebrate her 105th birthday. Staff at Buckner Parkway Place, the Houston-area senior living community Wilson has resided at since 2004, treated the birthday girl to a morning of pampering in the campus beauty salon. The special “spa day” was in honor of Wilson’s 30-year career as a hairdresser and salon owner.

The birthday pampering for Wilson included a shampoo, scalp massage, styling, and a manicure, followed by a socially distanced celebration. Parkway Place’s COVID-19 protocols were followed throughout the appointment, including screening and testing the stylist, use of PPE, and limiting the salon to one client at a time.

Wilson is one of three Parkway Place residents over 100 years old, with two more residents turning 100 later this year. When asked about the secret to a long life, Wilson credited her daily breakfast of five extra crispy pieces of bacon and two pieces of toast smothered in jam.

Happiest of birthdays to Wilda Wilson!