HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some hot topics and guests to help get you over the hump.

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs this summer.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, we’re all looking for those perfect additions to our holiday menu. Chef Elizabeth Heiskell joins us now from Mississippi with a delicious pick.

Plus, “it takes a village to raise a child”. Thankfully, here in Houston, we have the Motherhood Center. Founder and President, Gabriela Gerhart joins us LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.