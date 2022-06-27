HOUSTON (KIAH) — Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

4th of July weekend is around the corner and summer travel season is officially in full swing. Many are hitting the road and joining us LIVE is Lauren Fix, Automotive Expert and Founder of “Car Coach Reports”, to give us her best travel tips.

And just in time for 4th of July entertaining we’re celebrating National Grilling Month with award-winning celebrity Chef, David Olson.

Plus, some feel good stories on this Motivational Monday! Meet the 10-year-old boy teaching an elderly woman to swim. A drum-line who drums upside down!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.