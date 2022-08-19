HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe celebrates the Pearland Little League team winning their first game at the Little League World Series.

Plus, we continue our back-to-school coverage. Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell is back with some must-have products making the grade.

Then, friend of the show and CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious, joins Maggie to talk about back-to-school safety tips.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.