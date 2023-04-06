HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Friday Eve!

She has today’s top talker about a Domino’s driver has gone viral after a customer videoed her screaming at them for keeping her waiting. Who was really in the wrong?

On average Black men die 12 years earlier than their white counterparts due to preventable diseases. The African American Male Wellness Agency is hoping to change that “one step at a time”. Find out more about their inaugural AAMWA Houston 5K Walk.

Plus, we continue to celebrate Houston Black Restaurant Weeks with two restaurants. Check out the delicious dishes from Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack and Park Place at The Boardwalk.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

