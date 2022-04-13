HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s all fun and games with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. We’re celebrating National Scrabble Day!

Plus, toys play a critical role in childhood development. Jennifer Lynch a toy trends expert joins us with some great toy ideas.

And he’s one of the most successful magicians in history with record-break performances in Las Vegas, Broadway and around the world, Criss Angel! He joins Maggie ahead of his new Vegas show AMYSTIKA The Secret Revealed.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

