Houston Happens – Astros fall to White Sox in Game 3 of ALDS, Game 4 today but severe weather expected, McDonald’s FREE ‘Thank You’ meals to teachers, Monday Motivation, Hispanic Heritage Month with Memorial Hermann and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! After two tough losses from the Houston Texans and the Houston Astros, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is here to lift your spirits.

McDonald’s is giving away FREE ‘Thank You’ meals to educators all of this week. Plus, find out about the DePelchin Children’s Center Dad’s Program, in today’s Motivational Monday story.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Memorial Hermann.

October ins National Indoor Air Quality Month. Find out about Ambius’ new-virus killer technology.

Plus, will severe weather in Chicago affect Game 4 of the ALDS?

And find out how Power Wizard does not play around when it comes to saving you money on your electric bill.

That and more in today’s Houston Happens.

