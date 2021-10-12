Houston Happens – Astros Game 4 of ALDS today, Relative Justice star Judge Rhonda Wills in studio, Crime Tip Tuesday, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Tuesday morning! A lot is headed your way on Houston Happens. Social media algorithms have been making headlines lately. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe discusses the impact on teens with CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious, in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

When the family fights move from the dining room to the court room, the real drama begins.

That’s exactly what you’ll encounter on the new reality court show, ‘Relative Justice’, weekdays at noon, right here on CW39. Maggie sits down with the star of the courtroom, Houston native, Judge Rhonda Wills.

It’s cold and flu season. New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Ian Smith shares how Mucinex can help you stay healthy. And Power Wizard is back helping you save money on your electric bill.

Plus, Game 4 of the ALDS is today after rain postponed yesterday’s game. The Houston Astros need one more win against the Chicago White Sox to move on to the ALCS. We have a full preview, including the game day forecast.

That and more headed your way in today’s Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.