HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe continues to welcome kids back to school! She’s also helping parents prep.

Supermom and social media influencer Rosalynn Daniels joins us LIVE. She has teamed up with ALDI to share some ways to stay on budget when it comes to stocking up on all those school supplies, plus creating plenty of healthy and nutritious meals and snacks for school and at home this year.

And it’s the sweetest competition around, Season 5 of The Masked Baker is out! Joining us LIVE in studio is the host of the show Chef Willie Holmes. He’s going to put Maggie to the “taste test”!

Serving up that and more on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.