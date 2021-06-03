Houston Happens – Battling ALS, the real estate boom, having a 5G home, go-to beauty products

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! On today’s Houston Happens, host Maggie Flecknoe shares how her friend battling ALS was honored at the Astros game last night for the MLB’s Inaugural Lou Gehrig Day. You won’t believe the emotional surprise.

And now more than ever it’s important to stay connected. Find out how Houston is cutting edge when it comes to home internet options all thanks to Verizon’s wireless home internet option, 5G Home.

As you know, the real estate market is booming! Maggie speaks with an expert to help buyers and sellers navigate the most competitive real estate market in years!

Not to mention it’s time to refresh those beauty cabinets. Celeb hairstylist and beauty expert shares some go-to beauty products.

