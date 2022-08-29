HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque.

Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness Needs.

Let them eat cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. They’re LIVE in studio with all of the details and some delicious cakes!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

