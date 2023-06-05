HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right.

In today’s top talker, the new “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint for the set, it created a worldwide shortage.

It’s Motivational Monday, and we’re hoping to motivate you to make a difference in a young person’s life. Our friends with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston are here as they kick off the “30 Men In 30 Days” recruitment campaign to strike out the waiting list for over 500 Houston young men, and the starting pitcher is Lance McCullers. In May 2023, 718 children are on BBBS Houston’s waitlist; 502 are boys.

During the month of June, BBBS Houston looks to make a concerted effort to honor the request of young men searching for a mentor. BBBS joins us LIVE on how they are focusing on recruiting at least 30 new male mentors to end the wait.

Home improvement projects are an excellent way to spruce up your living environment and enhance curb appeal. There are various things you can do in just a single weekend to make your home feel more alive, safe and inviting. BestReviews shares picks for the best home improvement projects.

