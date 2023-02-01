HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s February 1st and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting a new month, with great new guests!

We have some big top talkers! Tom Brady says he is retiring from football “for good”. More on that! Plus, former Houston Texans linebacker, DeMeco Ryans, is now the new head coach!

We’re kicking off Black History Month with a new film series at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, will screen one contemporary and three classic films that consider the experiences of African American women. This film series has been programmed by Autumn Johnson, a recent University of Houston graduate who interned with the Museum’s film department last summer and made the selection from more than fifty films that she previewed during the internship. She joins Maggie with a full preview!

And it’s National Texas Day! Ramen Tatsu-Ya is bringing back Brisket Tsukemen, a special version of its celebrated Tsukemen ramen from 11 a.m. until sold out. Todd Patterson, General Manager, is serving up all of the delicious deets!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

