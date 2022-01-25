HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting with some top talkers. Including a Long Island grandma who lured a scammer to her house and got him arrested, And it was all caught on camera!

Also, it’s Crime Tip Tuesday and Maggie is speaking with CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious, about a new dangerous TikTok challenge, the Whoosh Bottle Experiment.

And it’s National Plan a Vacation Day. Our good friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is here with some tips and hottest destinations!

That and much more headed your way on Houston Happens.

