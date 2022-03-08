HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s International Women’s Day and Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is honoring women in our lives and community.

She won CW39 Houston’s Remarkable Woman of the Year in 2021, Rania Mankarious. The CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston continues to pave the way for women and joins us to talk about her new book.

Also, we’re getting ready for National Meatball Day! To commemorate the day on March 9th, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Houston for a special give back initiative. For every meatball sandwich purchased March 9th (National Meatball Day) through March 16th, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen will donate $2 back to Ronald McDonald House Houston’s JoyFULL Eats program, RMHH’s solution to help alleviate hunger while families are in crisis. All Russo’s locations nationwide will be participating and donating money from the menu item to the Ronald McDonald House Houston chapter.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

