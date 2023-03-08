HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us over “the hump”.

She has a recap of New Kids on the Block at Rodeo Houston. Do they still have “The Right Stuff”?

It’s also International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Maggie is honoring local women. She is joined by some amazing young ladies with the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto.

Also, Maggie is joined by some amazing women in the Houston hospitality industry.

Cinda Palacios, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Palacios Murphy, has worked in the hospitality space for more than 30 years and is the force behind the Palacios Murphy expansion. Her passion, experience, and investment in the community inserts heart into the organization and guest experience. Affectionately named Lulu by her granddaughter, Ruby, she is the muse for both Lulu’s and Hotel Lulu.

Molly Austad is also joining Maggie. Austad is the Wine Director at Bludorn and the newly opened modern seafood restaurant, Navy Blue. Austad has developed a wine program at Bludorn that has earned the acclaimed restaurant the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

