HOUSTON — Our great state of Texas turned 185 this week. And to celebrate CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey are getting a history lesson with Mister McKinney and Justice Ken Wise at the iconic Rice Hotel.

You can participate in a FREE Zoom lecture all about Texas history on Monday, April 26th at 7 p.m.. For more, please visit: https://friendsofthetexasroom.org/