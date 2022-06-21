HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the first official day of summer and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a sizzling show in store.

With the summer season, the demand for travel is exploding. Experts are predicting this summer travel season could even exceed pre-pandemic numbers. With prices higher and crowds everywhere, where should you go? Joining us today with some great choices and helpful tips is travel expert Laura Begley Bloom.

We also have good friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom she has a great way to get a lot of bang for your vacation buck.

Plus, the perfect vacation may be a destination that has something for everyone. That might mean a place like Denver which combines many urban opportunities with basecamp outdoor options. Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead will share timely information about how The Mile High City is ready to entertain and inspire urban adventure, outdoor activities and signature events.

Look and feel your best this summer! ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert Kiley Thomas is back with some beauty and wellness essentials for summer.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.