HOUSTON (KIAH) – It may be cold outside but things are heating up in studio with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

Former All-Pro NFL Player Ovie Mughelli joins us live and shares a game plan to throw a winning Super Bowl Party.

Plus, birthing makeup is trending on TikTok. Maggie shares her thoughts.

And the circus has run off to US! Cirque du Soleil ‘Kooza’ joins us LIVE in studio with a performance from one of the best hand balancers in the world!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.