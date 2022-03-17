HOUSTON (KIAH) — Top of the morning to you! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up festive fun for Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance is performing LIVE in studio. It’s a must see!

And if you’re looking for the latest beauty or toy trends, you’re in luck! Plus, find out why people love and trust The Bowen Law Firm.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.