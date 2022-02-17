HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Black History Month with a hidden gem right outside of Houston in Rosenberg. Join her as she takes us to The Black Cowboy Museum.

And it’s the jaw dropping dash cam video that everyone is talking about. The moment a Colorado State Patrol Trooper is nearly killed when a driver slams into the car he had pulled over!

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season! We’re kicking off the sweetest time of year with the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto as they get ready to celebrate 100 years!

Find a cookie booth. Type your zip code into the Cookie Finder to purchase cookies from a Girl Scout troop in your community.

Download the mobile app. Find Girl Scout Cookies on the go with the app. Available for your iOS Android mobile device.

Buy online with the Digital Cookie® platform. Buy cookies from a Girl Scout you know using the Digital Cookie platform. Check with your local Girl Scout council for details.

With every purchase, Girl Scouts are not only learning essential life skills—they’re becoming leaders who take action to make the world a better place.

And speaking of support, the Children’s Museum Houston needs YOU!

The Museum has been nominated for “Best Children’s Museum in the US” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

To win the national contest, Children’s Museum Houston must have the most votes at the end of the campaign which ends on March 14. Votes are open to everyone.

Most votes WINS! Help by voting every day!

VOTE here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum/childrens-museum-of-houston-houston/

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.