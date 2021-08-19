Houston Happens – Crazy first dates, the Bourbon Blonde, Easy 1 2 3 Salsa, Pony ride to school, First Day of School Pics, and more

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your day with some top talkers. Including, a Dallas guy who flew 650 miles for a first date with a girl he met on TikTok! Plus, a woman on a bad date gets a note from a stranger telling her to “run”!

Maggie pays a trip to Hope Farms to learn how to make easy 1 2 3 Salsa! For more, please visit: hopefarmshtx.org

The Bourbon Blonde is back with some amazing products for all your beauty and wellness needs. Plus, Power Wizard has an amazing way to save you money on your electric bill!

Forget a bus, these elementary school girls showed up to the first day of school on a pony! Plus, we’re sharing your back to school photos. 

 

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss