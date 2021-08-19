Houston Happens – Crazy first dates, the Bourbon Blonde, Easy 1 2 3 Salsa, Pony ride to school, First Day of School Pics, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your day with some top talkers. Including, a Dallas guy who flew 650 miles for a first date with a girl he met on TikTok! Plus, a woman on a bad date gets a note from a stranger telling her to “run”!

Maggie pays a trip to Hope Farms to learn how to make easy 1 2 3 Salsa! For more, please visit: hopefarmshtx.org

The Bourbon Blonde is back with some amazing products for all your beauty and wellness needs. Plus, Power Wizard has an amazing way to save you money on your electric bill!

Forget a bus, these elementary school girls showed up to the first day of school on a pony! Plus, we’re sharing your back to school photos.

