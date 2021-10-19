Houston Happens – Crime Tip Tuesday and TikTok challenges, early holiday shopping solutions, lose weight during your lunch break, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens has the hottest topics headed your way.

Schools are on high alert after TikTok challenges encourage students to vandalize property or even slap a teacher. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO, Rania Mankarious about the dangers of the challenges, in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

We’re all encouraged to get our holiday shopping done early! Digital Journalist and Trends Expert, Anna De Souza has some great gift ideas from Sam’s Club.

Is losing weight on your holiday wish list? Meet our fave “elves” at Innovative Lasers of Houston. And don’t worry about your electricity bill going up with you holiday lights. Power Wizard is here to save you money in a flash.

And Brita has a new campaign to push clean water systems for vulnerable populations.

Plus, the Astros were crushed by the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALCS. We have a full preview of Game 4 and who is back in the rotation. And find out where you can watch the Astros on the road.

That and more on today’s Houston Happens.

Houston Happens is a lifestyle that airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

