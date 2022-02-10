HOUSTON (KIAH) A special guest stopped by Houston Happens on Thursday. “To the Rescue,” host Tommy Habeeb came by with three adorable puppies. He and Maggie talked about an event that’s happening this weekend in Houston! Tommy’s passion is helping and rescuing animals all across the country so he stop by to encourage people to come out to the event.

Houston Foster Rally at BARC is hosting the special event in hopes of finding some furever friends a new home.

The organization is partnering with BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions to help match pets in need sitting in the shelter with our Best Friends Houston foster program. Dogs that are heartworm positive often get overlooked and have longer stays at the shelter putting them at risk to lose their life simply for a treatable disease that just takes time and TLC! Ready to heal a heart, while getting all the perks of a family pet without the commitment of adoption?

As a Best Friends Houston foster, all supplies and medical are provided for foster pets to help get them ready for adoption. Join them at BARC for this on site foster rally and meet pets in need where our team will help match you with a pet that matches your lifestyle and home.

“To the Rescue” with host Tommy Habeeb airs on CW39 Houston, Saturday mornings at 8:30.