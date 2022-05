HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s National Mental Health Awareness Month. Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to discuss Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and anxiety.

We’re also celebrating National Nurses Week and minority nurses.

Plus, we remember a very special guest on Houston Happens, Meagan Collins. The 23-year-old blind author suddenly passed away. We honor her life and legacy.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.