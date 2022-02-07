HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Monday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is starting off your week with some sweet talkers.

Starting with students at a California elementary school protesting for the return of chocolate milk. And what’s the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in your state?

Plus, Baybrook Mall just got sweeter with the debut of an Australian gelato company! Gelatissimo franchisees serve up the deets and treats LIVE in studio.

Ready, set, party! We’re getting you ready to “homegate” ahead of Sunday’s Big Game.

And the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo names champions during the School Art Program Awards Ceremony.

That and more on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens