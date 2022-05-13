HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday the 13th, but no bad luck on Houston Happens. In fact, you’re in luck! Host Maggie Flecknoe has a great show in store.

Empty Bowls Houston is happening on Saturday! Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger, implemented in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank. Chairs of the event join Maggie LIVE in studio to share more, including a ceramic artist making pottery live!

And have a doggone good time at Dog Fest benefiting Houston Pets Alive! Find out more and meet Jellie Belly who is up for adoption!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.