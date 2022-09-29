HOUSTON (KIAH) – It finally feels like Fall! And Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has topics and guests you’re sure to fall in love with.

Fall is approaching, the leaves are turning, and the air is getting crisper. That means you are getting ready for some seasonal updates and quick household makeovers! Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards is on hand and available to give her latest tips and tricks to get the home in order.

Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks lie in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for the busy season and look for ways to save time. Top Chef finalist and renowned restauranteur Nick Wallace has tips that bring an elevated dining experience to your our kitchens – with an emphasis on quick and easy for the whole family!

Speaking of food, it’s the hottest new restaurant in town, Cherry Block Smokehouse! The brand-new counter-service restaurant is the result of a heritage brand specializing in traditional Texas Gulf Coast cooking and barbecue using high quality ingredients presented in an experience-driven, community-focused atmosphere. Felix Florez, the owner of Cherry Block Smokehouse joins Maggie LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.