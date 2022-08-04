HOUSTON (KIAH) – It continues to be a busy week with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

August is National Family Fun Month and the perfect reminder to take a break and have some carefree playtime with the kids before they return to school. This is a good time to reflect on your family and how to make it stronger. Strong families share many of the same qualities and build trusting relations by following through with promises. Mom, author, actor and Founder of Momsanity.com, Dawn Yanek, shares some news ways to promote family fun with Disney and Lucas Films.

We’re talking tiny homes and how they’re booming on Airbnb.

Plus, we have a sneak peek at J.Jill’s Welcome Everybody campaign, a fully inclusive, reimagined shopping experience both in stores and online that celebrates the totality of all women and builds upon the rich heritage of the brand’s existing extended sizing offerings in petite, tall and women’s.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.