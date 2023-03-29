HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is the hottest spot for sports fans this weekend. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe gives the play-by-play of all of the action.

Starting with all of the Final Four festivities. Tony Margherio, Assistant Director of Championships and Alliances with the NCAA joins us LIVE with all that there is do, including FREE events. Plus, if you haven’t signed up for the “Men’s Final Four 4 Miler”, you can use the code: Maggie, and get $5 off your registration fee. For details, visit: https://www.finalfourhouston.com/

Plus, baseball is back! Sneaker artist, Ranard Hardman aka “Nard Got Sole” is LIVE in studio with custom kicks.

Including a surprise for Maggie. Check out his designs: https://www.nardgotsole.com/

And you don’t want to miss HCSO Deputies posing in bluebonnets! It’s definitely today’s top talker.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

