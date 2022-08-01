HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has provided school supplies for children in communities across the Houston area, filling them with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. Find out how you can help children in our community.

Plus, SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, a premiere Black-owned, Houston-based

landscaping maintenance and design company, is expanding their “SmartScaping Cares” community

program to offer students, age 16-25, immediate employment opportunities, paid internships as part

of an upcoming Co-Op Program in partnership with HISD schools, and a career path toward

entrepreneurship in the landscaping industry! The founder and CEO joins us LIVE in studio.

And celeb TV personality and best-selling author, Hannah Brown is joining us to share what every pet parent needs to know.

