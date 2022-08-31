HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping you get over the hump!

We are checking in with Pet Trend Expert, Christine Johnson, at Superzoo, pet retails largest event in North America, to see what the top products are for our furry friends.

Plus, Emmy Award winning television host and lifestyle expert, Marisa Brahney, joins us live to share some ideas for the perfect snack!

Speaking of food, there’s a sizzling new speakeasy-style steakhouse in The Heights, Patton’s. They’re live in studio with some tips on grilling the perfect steak.

That and more, is headed your way on Houston Happens.

