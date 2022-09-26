HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right.

The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is in full swing until October, 2nd. We have a live preview and meet the newly crowned Fair Queen, Tristen Drury!

Plus, a motivational Monday story about best friends donating kidneys to a couple in need.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.