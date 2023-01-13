HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Friday the 13th! Need some luck? Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some for you. Find out why she thinks today is extra lucky!

Plus, opera lovers are in luck! The Houston Grand Opera is bringing back Massenet’s Werther for its first stage in more than four decades. Tenor Matthew Polenzani, one of the most gifted performers of his generation, plays Werther and joins Maggie LIVE in studio.

In other news, we remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away at the age of 54. With cardiac arrest making headlines more and more, and what happened to Buffalo Bills’ player, Damar Hamlin, Dr. Naddi Marah from Modern Heart and Vascular joins Maggie LIVE to help us understand what is going on and how this can be prevented.

And, we are going to be live at the 29th Annual MLK Grande Parade on Monday. We have a sneak peek at the festivities.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.