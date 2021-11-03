Houston Happens – Future of the Astros in uncertain offseason, Travis Scott hosts multiple events in Htown ahead of Astroworld Festival, Weather Wednesday Kidcast, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! We are feeling like “crushed city” after the Astros fall to the Braves 7-0, losing the World Series. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe now looks ahead to the future of the team and the uncertainty of key players and coaches in this offseason.

Also, you may have seen local rapper Travis Scott and the game last night. Well we have all of the deets on where he’ll be throughout the city ahead of the Astroworld Festival.

On this Wellness Wednesday, joining us today to share how you can get to the second lifetime of your marriage is psychotherapist and the author of the new book, Two Lifetimes, Patti Henry.

And find out how you can look younger in just 10 minutes thanks to Plexaderm!

Plus, it’s Weather Wednesday and time for a brand new kidcaster. Speaking of weather big changes are headed our way. We’ll have your latest forecast.

And there don’t have to be big changes when it comes to your electric bill, thanks to Power Wizard.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

