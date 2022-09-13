HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Get ready for a “wild” show with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

Starting with today’s top talker, an over 11-ft alligator was spotted taking a morning stroll in a Cinco Ranch neighborhood. You’ve got to see the video to believe it!

Plus, Celebrity Chef Tregaye Fraser joins us LIVE to talk about how she is teaming up with Ecolab Science Certified to explain what it takes to help restaurants, hotels, grocery stores and other businesses advance cleaner, safer practices.

And we’re talking money and how to help you start saving for your child’s education.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.