HOUSTON (KIAH) – Join host Maggie Flecknoe for a brand new edition of Houston Happens.

She shares the heartwarming story of a 93-year-old grandmother and grandson who have visited every national park in the United States. A journey that took seven years.

Plus, Pat Sajak is getting ready for his “final puzzle”. The 76-year-old announced that he is retiring from being the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after of 40 years.

Speaking of retirement, Lampson Retirement Solutions is here to help get you ready for your future and to discuss money insurance.

On the topic of money, CPA and financial expert, Nicole Michelle is in studio to share her story and how you can change your mindset about money.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

