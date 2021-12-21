HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping us countdown to Christmas.

Starting with a reminder that there’s a reason for the season and to give back to those struggling. In today’s talker, she shares the story about a murder suicide that left a three-year-old girl parentless with her grandparents rushing to her aid. Now, a group from Bakersfield High School came together to give the child more than 30 gifts to comfort her on this tragic holiday season.

We’re also sharing more holiday gift ideas and how to stay safe while doing your holiday shopping.

That and more on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.