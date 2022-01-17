HOUSTON (KIAH) — Big day on Houston Happens! We celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the winner of the MLK Junior oratory competition. The winner will perform his speech live on-air.

And today isn’t a “day off” it’s a “day on”! You’re encouraged to volunteer in honor of Dr. King. Find out how you can help at Hope Farms in Sunnyside.

Plus, we’re live ahead of the MLK Grande Parade in Midtown!

Join us as we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in this special edition of Houston Happens.