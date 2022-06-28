HOUSTON (KIAH) — Things are heating up for summer, including with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

The host of the nation’s most popular home improvement show, George Oliphant of “George to the Rescue” is joining her live! He shares his top-notch tips for summer home improvement.

Plus, Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit is on the show to share her top tips for home and office organization.

Not to mention, the one and only, soccer all-star Megan Rapinoe is on the show! Rapinoe has teamed up with Schmidt’s deodorant in celebration of the brand’s birthday this month for the Quit With Schmidt’s campaign…showing us how quitting can be positive when guided by self-fulfillment.

And do you want to stay on Dolly Parton’s tour bus? Now you can! Find out the deets.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

