HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! It’s a toasty Tuesday and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has hot topics and guests.

From today’s top talkers, celeb news, summer essentials, and more!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.