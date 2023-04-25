HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has quite the show in store for you today.

From today’s top talkers, including a San Francisco Target store that had to put all of the inventory on lockdown due to shoplifters, to what we’re supposed to do with all of our coupons now that Bed Bath & Beyond is going out of business.

Plus, CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington joins Maggie for Chad’s Corner to chat about sports news, including the Houston Rockets hiring a new head coach.

We also have health topics, including new clinical research in regards to COVID-19.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

