Houston Happens – Houstonopoly, Latin Restaurant Weeks, Grilling Sweepstakes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — TGIF – it’s finally Friday! You know what that means? Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road. And today it’s all fun and games. What do you get when you mix Monopoly and H-Town? Houstonopoly! Check out the pop-up life-sized board game in Rice Village.

And why not make a date night of it and support Houston Latin Restaurant Weeks. We’re serving up all the deets.

Meanwhile meteorologist Star Harvey has your grilling forecast with special guests from the Texas Star Grill Shop. Find out how you can enter to win a grill!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

