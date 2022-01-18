HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning! January is National Mentoring Month. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, is talking with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston about how you can be a mentor or mentee.

Plus, with the holiday break being over, find out how you can continue to spend quality time with your kids in the kitchen. We also have some great recipe ideas.

Speaking of ideas, we have Valentine’s Day gift ideas for all of your special loved ones.

And a ‘near-earth’ asteroid, twice as big as the Empire State Building will fly close to earth today. We have all of the out-of-this-world details.

That and more on Houston Happens.

