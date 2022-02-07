HOUSTON (KIAH) — With over 30 flavors to select from, consisting of vegan options, infused options, and traditional Texas favorites, Gelatissimo is making a huge mark in Houston.

The Australian-based Gelato brand has been eyeing the Space City for some time, and officially launched at Baybrook Mall early January.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has the inside “scoop” from the owners! She may have sampled a few for breakfast as well!

For more from today’s show, click here

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens