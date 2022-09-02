HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Labor Day weekend and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has enrolled in BrisketU! Join her LIVE as she becomes a certified backyard pitmaster!

Plus, we’re joined by friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom. She is LIVE in the Big Apple with an amazing giveaway.

That and more is headed you way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.