HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to Texas’ largest pop-culture festival, Comicpalooza!

Comicpalooza returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center, May 26-28, for an epic weekend of electrifying entertainment, special attractions, and programming!

Attendees can expect a premier guest lineup, featuring rising stars Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Alaqua Cox, legendary actors William Shatner, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Lou Diamond Phillips, Chad Coleman, Alaqua Cox, Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Stephen Amell, Colton Haynes, Juliana Harkavy, Josh Segarra, Rick Gonzales, professional Hall of Fame wrestlers Mick Foley and Amy Dumas and more!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

