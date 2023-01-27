HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road! Join her as she takes us inside Department of Wonder!

Department of Wonder, is Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept! The 10,000 square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive fantastical experience.

Ticket prices run $39 for adults, $29 for children (ages 4-13 years old), $29 for seniors ages 65 and older, and free for children under 3-years-old. Tickets and additional visitor information are available at deptofwonder.com. Follow Department of Wonder happenings on Instagram at @deptwonder and on Facebook at Facebook.com/deptwonder.

